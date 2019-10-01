Samsung Galaxy Fold launches in India with an insane price tag

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Fold in India. The most-controversial and the talked-about gadget comes to India at a whopping price tag of Rs 1,64,999. The foldable smartphone would be up for pre-orders starting October 4, with deliveries starting on October 20.

Samsung Galaxy Fold first debuted at the Mobile World Conference 2019. After several concerns over its durability, Samsung delayed the launch of the Galaxy Fold in order to fix the issues.

The new, improved Galaxy Fold comes with some minor, yet important changes in the design. Improvements include extending the top protective layer beyond the bezel, making it an integral part of the display.

The space between the hinge area and the display and added new protection caps at the top and bottom to fix this issue. The company has also included more metal layers below the Infinity Flex display to add more protection.

Galaxy Fold Specifications

Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display with a 1536 x 2152 resolution on the inside, which – when folded – becomes a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an 840 x 1960 resolution. The smaller display is surrounded by very thick bezels. The foldable smartphone supports seamless transition and app continuity when unfolded to the bigger screen.

Samsung’s first foldable smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB Universal Flash Storage 3.0 (eUFS). There are two batteries on the Galaxy Fold placed on either side. Both the batteries have a combined capacity of 4,380 mAh with USB Type-C fast charging. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Galaxy Fold packs a total of six cameras. The rear camera unit features triple sensors with a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 12MP f/1.5-f/2.4 lens, and a 12MP f/2.4 lens with 2x optical zoom.

On the front, the Galaxy Fold houses dual cameras with a 10MP f/2.2 lens and an 8MP f/1.9 RGB depth sensor. There’s also a cover camera above the secondary display with a 10MP f/2.2 lens.