MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch imminent as foldable smartphone hits mass production

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch is rumoured for July or August 2021. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 successor is expected to launch with an improved design and upgraded internals. Ahead of the rumoured launch, a new report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now under mass production.

Samsung has only ordered a third of the typical quantities, claims a WinFuture report. The company is likely to ensure higher yield rates before bumping up the production capacity.

Design renders and other Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications have leaked previously. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera array on the back. It will have a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera. Reports of the Fold 3 featuring an under-screen camera have been around for a while. According to a report by a South Korean publication Aju News, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature S Pen and UDC (Under Display Camera)”. This UDC technology is one that allows pictures to be taken on the device without a camera hole. They can be done by simply placing a camera under the OLED screen.  

Previous versions like Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 were equipped with a top notch display with a single side of the screen and a punch-hole display with a small hole to mount a front camera.

Close

Related stories

The foldable smartphone is rumoured to launch with a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Samsung is yet to make an official announcement on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch date at the time of writing this.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jun 3, 2021 10:31 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.