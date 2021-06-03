Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch imminent as foldable smartphone hits mass production

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch is rumoured for July or August 2021. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 successor is expected to launch with an improved design and upgraded internals. Ahead of the rumoured launch, a new report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now under mass production.

Samsung has only ordered a third of the typical quantities, claims a WinFuture report. The company is likely to ensure higher yield rates before bumping up the production capacity.

Design renders and other Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications have leaked previously. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera array on the back. It will have a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera. Reports of the Fold 3 featuring an under-screen camera have been around for a while. According to a report by a South Korean publication Aju News, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature S Pen and UDC (Under Display Camera)”. This UDC technology is one that allows pictures to be taken on the device without a camera hole. They can be done by simply placing a camera under the OLED screen.

Previous versions like Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 were equipped with a top notch display with a single side of the screen and a punch-hole display with a small hole to mount a front camera.

The foldable smartphone is rumoured to launch with a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. Samsung is yet to make an official announcement on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch date at the time of writing this.