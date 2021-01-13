Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: Where to watch the Galaxy S21 launch live-stream

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event is scheduled for January 14. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 launch will be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. Samsung will host an online event for the launch, where it will also unveil the Galaxy S21 series price and availability details. We can also expect the company to announce the Samsung Galaxy S21 series India price immediately after the global launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 for the Galaxy S21 series launch event. Due to the pandemic, the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 launch event will be held virtually. The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 livestream is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST.

Interested viewers can watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch live-stream on the Samsung India newsroom and Samsung’s global website. The company will also stream the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launch event on its official Youtube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 specifications have leaked multiple times in the past. The Galaxy S21 Ultra camera module will house a 108MP primary sensor, whereas the other two Galaxy S21 smartphones will feature a 12MP triple-camera setup with a 64MP telephoto sensor.

The standard Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Both the models will come with a flat-screen and support up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display. It will have an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task.

Under the hood, the devices will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. The India variant is likely to get the latter.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 series price (rumoured)

As per rumours, Samsung Galaxy S21 price will start at €879 (roughly Rs 79,000). For the price, users will get 128GB internal memory. There is likely a 256GB storage variant as well.

The Galaxy S21+ price in Europe is said to start at €1049 (roughly Rs 94,500) for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage option will be priced at €1099 (roughly Rs 98,500).

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price will start at €1399 (roughly Rs 1,26,000) for the 128GB model. Samsung is expected to launch the device in 256GB and 512GB storage options as well. Prices in Europe are generally higher due to the country’s high taxes on smartphones and electronics.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 India price is expected to be relatively lesser than the European pricing. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 price in India shortly after the global unveiling.