you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra manages third-best selfie camera score on DxOMark

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 1/2.65-inch sensor with a 40-megapixel resolution (0.7µm pixels) and a Quad Bayer filter. The front camera can record videos up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

Carlsen Martin

The Samsung Galaxy Ultra recently went through DxOMark’s testing, achieving an overall camera score of 122 points. Now, Samsung’s ultra-premium S20 has gone through DxOMark’s selfie camera test, resulting in a score of 100 points.

While the S20 Ultra’s score of 100 points is formidable, at third position, it still falls short of Huawei’s P40 Pro and Nova 6. However, what is more, surprising is that despite its upgraded hardware and higher megapixel count, the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera only manages to pull one point ahead of the camera on the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 1/2.65-inch sensor with a 40-megapixel resolution (0.7µm pixels) and a Quad Bayer filter. The front camera can record videos up to 4K resolution at 60fps. The Galaxy S20 Ultra managed a 104 score for photos and 95 points in video, giving it an overall score of 100 points. This score puts it in third place behind Huawei’s flagship performers.

Close

According to DxOMark’s review, exposure, detail, noise levels, dynamic range, and bokeh rendering manage excellent results. The S20 Ultra falls short in the colour and white balance, while also offering inaccurate skin tones in some scenarios. DxOMark’s also noted that selfies with the screen flash turned on could be better.

In terms of video, the front camera on the S20 Ultra matched that of the Huawei P40 Pro and managed to pull ahead of the Huawei Nova 6. You can read DxOMark’s full review of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s selfie camera here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Huawei #Samsung #smartphones

