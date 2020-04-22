Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ranks sixth with 122 points in DxOMark's best camera list

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was unveiled as the company’s ultra-premium flagship smartphone. At Rs 97,700, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s most expensive flagship S series smartphone. One of the reasons for the steep price tag was the S20 Ultra’s major camera improvements over its siblings.

After a long delay, the S20 Ultra’s camera has finally been put through DxOMark’s rigorous testing standards. The Galaxy S20 Ultra scored 122 points, which puts it in joint sixth spot alongside the Honor V30 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra received a very high photo score of 132 points and video score of 102 points. The device was praised for its autofocus performance in low light. DxOMark also recognized the S20 Ultar’s wide dynamic range, but still puts it slightly behind the Huawei P40 Pro (Currently holds the undisputed top spot for best overall camera and selfie camera on DxOMark).

The S20 Ultra also fell slightly behind Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro in terms of sharpness. Overall, the phone was lauded for its lively colours, wide dynamic range, and the almost best noise control in the industry. The review also deemed the ultrawide camera on the S20 Ultra as “class-leading” with the highest score of any ultrawide shooter. 4K video and portrait mode was also praised in DxOMark’s review.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a 108-megapixel, f/1.8 primary sensor with PDAF and OIS, a 48-megapixel Periscope camera with PDAF, OIS and 10x Hybrid Zoom, a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter and a ToF 3D depth sensor. The hole-punch cutout on the front houses a 40-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie shooter. However, DxOMark is yet to post a review of the phone’s selfie camera.