From Oppo Find X2 Pro to Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, these are the best smartphone cameras according to DxOMark

We've listed one honourable mention that still has to pass through DxOMark's review process. Carlsen Martin 1/7 Oppo Find X2 Pro | Overall 124 | Photo 134 | Video 104 | This might come as somewhat of a surprise, but the best camera on a phone comes from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. The Oppo Find X2 Pro has a triple camera setup on the back that consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with f/1.7-aperture, a 13-megapixel periscope lens with f/3.0 aperture and a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture. All three cameras feature PDAF, while the main and telephoto sensors boast optical image stabilisation (OIS). On the front, Oppo offers a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Find X2 Pro can record videos in 4K resolution at 60fps, while you can capture 4K video in 30 fps on the ultrawide camera. DxOMark commends the Find X2 Pro for offering one of the best-in-class camera performance on a smartphone. 2/7 Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro | Overall 124 | Photo 134 | Video 104 | The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G is level on points with the Oppo Find X2 Pro in terms of overall camera performance. The Mi 10 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 108-megapixel with an f/1.7 aperture and 8p lens. The primary sensor is supported by an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 telephoto, 12-megapixel, f/2.0 portrait and 20-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide cameras. On the front, the Mi 10 Pro packs a 20-megapixel, f/2.0 snapper. Both the main and telephoto cameras feature OIS, while the telephoto also offers 10x hybrid zoom. The Mi 10 Pro supports 4K video recording at up to 60 fps and 8K video recording up to 30 fps. DxOMark praises the Mi 10 Pro for its overall photo and video performance, deeming it as the top choice for any mobile photography or videography enthusiast. 3/7 Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G | Overall 123 | Photo 134 | Video 102 | The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G finds itself at a surprising third spot on DxOMark’s best overall camera list. The Mate 30 Pro 5G offers a quad-camera setup with a 40-megapixel, f/1.6 aperture primary sensor, 40-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture ultrawide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter and a ToF 3D depth sensor. On the front, the Mate 30 Pro 5G packs a 32-megapixel, f/2.0 sensor and a ToF depth sensor. There is OIS on both the telephoto and primary cameras, while the large ultrawide sensor ensures balanced performance across all cameras. While the Mate 30 Pro 5G has arguably the best camera performance of any smartphone, the lack of Google’s mobile services makes it a tough choice outside China. 4/7 Honor V30 Pro | Overall 122 | Photo 133 | Video 100 | Huawei sub-brand Honor has been known for delivering great smartphones at reasonable prices, unlike Huawei’s top-end P and Mate devices. However, Honor has made up the ground with the V30 Pro. The Honor V30 Pro packs a 40-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an 8-megapixel, f/2.4 aperture telephoto sensor. Both the telephoto and main cameras feature OIS, but the one downfall is the lack of 4K video at 60fps. However, you can take 4K 30 fps video on both the main and ultra-wide cameras. The Honor V30 Pro houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.0 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter on the front in the pill-shaped hole cutout. The Honor V30 Pro offers amazing camera performance that comes quite close to the Mate 30 Pro 5G at a much more reasonable price. However, the absences of Google mobile services make it a tough sell out of China. 5/7 Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium or Mi Note 10 Pro | Overall 121 | Photo 130 | Video 102 | It is quite astonishing to see that the top five spots for best-performing camera smartphones are held by Chinese manufacturers. That being said, the next phone on our list is another powerhouse from Xiaomi. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium or Mi Note 10 Pro holds the next spot on our list and the only one without flagship specifications. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium was the first to adopt Samsung’s 108-megapixel camera sensor with an 8p lens and did it to a very successful effect. The 108-megapixel sensor is paired with a 12-megapixel, f/2.0 telephoto sensor, 5-megapixel, f/2.0 telephoto with 5x optical zoom, 20-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro shooter. The phone also gets a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium offers 4K video capture at 30 fps, OIS on the main and telephoto camera, while the 12-megapixel camera is designed for excellent portrait shots. 6/7 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | Overall 117 | Photo 124 | Video 102 | Rated by many as the best smartphone of 2019, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is an impressive device with one of the best cameras on a smartphone. Apple has opted for a triple camera setup here with a 12-megapixel, f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel f/2.4 ultrawide lens and a 12-megapixel, f/2.0 telephoto lens. Both the main and telephoto camera feature OIS and PDAF with video capture at up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. As one of the most widely available smartphones on our list, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is arguably the pick of the lot. On the front, Apple features a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 sensor that supports video capture at 4K 60fps and is one of the few front cameras that do so. 7/7 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | Honourable Mention| By default, the next smartphone on our list would have to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G; we’d have to skip it for an honourable mention. That mention goes to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which might not be listed on DxOMark but features monstrous camera hardware. The Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a 108-megapixel, f/1.8 primary sensor paired with a 48-megapixel, f/3.5 periscope lens, a 12-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a ToF 3D depth sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 40-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie shooter, also supports 4K video at 60fps. Both the telephoto and primary camera support OIS and PDAF, while the ultrawide camera supports Super Steady video. The main camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra supports 8K video recording at 24fps. While DxOMark might not have reviewed the Galaxy S20 Ultra yet, it has arguably one of the most impressive camera hardware on a smartphone. First Published on Mar 20, 2020 10:20 pm