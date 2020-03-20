From Oppo Find X2 Pro to Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, these are the best smartphone cameras according to DxOMark

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium or Mi Note 10 Pro | Overall 121 | Photo 130 | Video 102 | It is quite astonishing to see that the top five spots for best-performing camera smartphones are held by Chinese manufacturers. That being said, the next phone on our list is another powerhouse from Xiaomi. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium or Mi Note 10 Pro holds the next spot on our list and the only one without flagship specifications. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium was the first to adopt Samsung’s 108-megapixel camera sensor with an 8p lens and did it to a very successful effect. The 108-megapixel sensor is paired with a 12-megapixel, f/2.0 telephoto sensor, 5-megapixel, f/2.0 telephoto with 5x optical zoom, 20-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro shooter. The phone also gets a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium offers 4K video capture at 30 fps, OIS on the main and telephoto camera, while the 12-megapixel camera is designed for excellent portrait shots.