Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro launch in China with Kirin 990 and 5G connectivity

Huawei sub-brand Honor just dropped its 5G-enabled V30 series in Chinese markets. The Honor V30 and V30 Pro aren’t available in LTE versions, both featuring 5G connectivity. The Honor V30 series is powered by the Kirin 990 mobile platform and packs some impressive specs.

The Honor V30 Pro packs a powerhouse Kirin 990 5G SoC, similar to that on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The flagship chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The V30 Pro also packs a 4,100 mAh battery with ultrafast 40W Honor SuperCharge and 27W Super Wireless Charge.

The Honor V30 Pro sports a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution. Both phones get a dual hole-punch cutout that houses a 32-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera. The primary sensor offers a Super Night Mode, while the second front camera provides a 105-degree FOV.

On the back, the Honor V30 Pro features a triple camera setup with a 40-megapixel Sony IMX600 sensor with an F/1.6 aperture, Dual OIS and laser AF, a 12-megapixel ultrawide F/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, F/2.4 lens, and optical image stabilisation.

The standard Honor V30 is pretty similar to its Pro counterpart with a few changes. The regular V30 is equipped with a standard 7nm Kirin 990 SoC with a Balong 5000 modem as opposed to the 7nm+ Kirin 990 5G chipset on the V30 Pro. The Honor V30 5G also gets a 4,200 mAh battery with similar wired charging and no wireless charging.

The V30 5G also gets five cameras, two on the front and three on the back. The V30 gets the same 40-megapixel primary sensor as the Pro with an F/1.8 aperture, while the 12-megapixel ultrawide is replaced by an 8-megapixel F/2.4 ultrawide camera. The standard V30 gets a traditional sensor, while the Honor V30 Pro packs a sensor tailored for video recording.

The fingerprint sensor on both the Honor V30 and V30 Pro is located on the side of the phone. The Honor V30 lineup runs on Magic UI 3.0.1 based on Android 10. The Honor V30 lineup will arrive in Orange, Blue, Black, and Pearl white. The first pre-orders for the V30 series is scheduled on December 5 in China.