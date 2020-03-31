Huawei P40 Pro dethrones Oppo Find X2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro on DxOMark camera ratings; scores a record 140 points

Chinese device-maker Huawei launched three smartphones in the P40 series last week. Apart from P40 and P40 Pro, the tech giant also unveiled a P40 Pro+ model, which is a first in its P series. The USP of the P40 smartphones series is its camera prowess, especially of the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ models.

Now, camera experts DxOMark have put the Huawei P40 Pro through its paces, and the results are impressive. The P40 Pro managed an overall camera score of 128 points, putting it on the top of DxOMark's list, a position jointly held by the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro previously. The P40 Pro also dethroned the Huawei Nova 6 5G, attaining a front camera score of 103 points.

DxOMark noted that the rear camera on the P40 Pro scored a record 140 points in Photo and an impressive 105 points in Video. The benchmarking website praised the Huawei P40 Pro's photography performance for its very wide dynamic range, good details in bokeh shots, excellent texture/noise balance, consistent and fast autofocus, and accurate exposure in night shots. The camera was further praised for its zoom and night performance. Additionally, the camera was either the best or among the best in every video category as well.

The P40 Pro earned an overall 103 points for selfies, 108 points in Photo and 95 in Video. Over the impressive 32-megapixel sensor, the IR sensor makes for "particularly impressive" bokeh in selfies. Before the P40 Pro, the difference separating the top phones have consistently been more or less a single point. However, the Huawei P40 Pro maintains a clear head in both rear and front camera scores. Moreover, the P40 Pro isn't the top-tier model in the P40 series, that honour belongs to the Huawei P40 Pro+.

The Huawei P40 Pro packs a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel RYYB, f/1.9 "Ultra Vision Wide" primary sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 40-megapixel, f/1.8 "Ultrawide Cine" camera, 12-megapixel RYYB Periscope shooter with f/3.4 aperture and a ToF depth camera. Huawei has opted for a 32-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie shooter and an IR sensor.