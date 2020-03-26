Huawei P40 series launched with impressive cameras, no Google services: All you need to know

Huawei just dropped the highly anticipated P40 series at its global online launch event. The Chinese smartphone maker has introduced three new phones in its P40 lineup. The Huawei P40, P40 Pro and for the first time, P40 Pro+ arrive with significant improvements in camera, performance, design, display and battery over its predecessors.

Here's a look at the specifications of all three phones in Huawei P40 lineup.

Huawei P40 Series

The Huawei P40 Pro+ features a Nano-Tech Ceramic back that the company claimed required five days of kilning. Huawei says the surface is extremely scratch resistant and durable with a “diamond-like shine” and “sapphire-like toughness”. On the front, the cameras are housed in a pill-shaped notch on the side of the display.

Huawei has adopted an innovative “refractive matte finish” on the P40 and P40 Pro that resists fingerprints. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro arrive in five colours including – Black, Ice White, Deep Sea Blue, Silver Frost and Brush Gold. The P40 Pro+ is launched in two colours – Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

Display

In terms of display, the P40 Pro+ features a “Quad-Curve Overflow Display, which boils down to a fancy term for describing screen curvature on the edges. The Huawei P40 Pro+ will use a 6.58-inch Flex OLED panel with a 2640*1200 resolution and 441 ppi. The screen also supports DCI-P3 coverage and HDR with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The screen on the P40 Pro+ features a 90Hz refresh rate. The Huawei P40 Pro has a similar screen as the P40 Pro+, while the standard P40 gets a 6.1-inch screen.

All the three smartphones in the series feature an in-display fingerprint reader. The Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, while the P40 has an IP53 rating.

Huawei’s P series has been renowned for delivering best-in-class camera performance of any smartphone. Both the Huawei P20 and P30 series have impressed with camera performance, while the latter still has one of the best smartphone cameras today. All three Huawei P40 devices have different camera setups, so we decided to break it down individually.

Huawei P40 Camera

The Huawei P40 opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel RYYB, f/1.9 “Ultra Vision Wide” primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel, f/2.4 telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 16-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide lens.

Huawei P40 Pro Camera

The Huawei P40 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel RYYB, f/1.9 “Ultra Vision Wide” primary sensor with OIS. The P40 Pro gets an updated 40-megapixel, f/1.8 “Ultrawide Cine” camera and a 12-megapixel RYYB Periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture. The telephoto camera on the P40 Pro also features OIS but offers 5x optical zoom. Finally, Huawei has added a ToF camera for depth sensing on the P40 Pro.

Huawei P40 Pro+ Camera

The P40 Pro+ gets a Penta-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel RYYB, f/1.9 “Ultra Vision Wide” primary sensor with OIS. The phone also gets the same ultrawide and ToF camera as the P40 Pro but features a different telephoto system. The P40 Pro+ packs two telephoto cameras. The first is an 8-megapixel Periscope camera with f/4.4 aperture, OIS and 10x optical zoom and the second is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and 3x optical zoom.

Camera Features

Huawei has also upgraded the colour temperature sensor with an eight colour channels multi-spectrum sensor on all three P40 phones. Huawei claims that the primary RYYB 50-megapixel camera sensor on all three devices are bigger than the 108-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Huawei claims that the new camera sensor offers a new benchmark in low-light photography. The new P40 series also introduces Golden Snap technology. Golden Snap uses AI to give you the best moment in a photo and remove passersby and reflections from your photos.

Front Camera

On the front, the pill-shaped notch houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.2 selfie shooter, an IR depth/gesture camera and an ambient and proximity sensor. The only difference between the phones is that the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ support autofocus, while the standard P40 has fixed focus. The front camera also supports 4K selfie videos and smart gesture controls.

The Huawei P40 series can capture video up to 4K resolution at 60fps. Huawei is also introducing a professional studio light alongside the P40 series, which the company claims will allow users to fully utilise the capability of the camera and deliver professional photos.

Performance & Battery

The Huawei P40 series is powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC. The Huawei P40Pro and P40 Pro+ pack a 4,200 mAh battery with 40W wired SuperCharge support, while the P40 Pro+ also supports 40W wireless SuperCharge. The Huawei P40 Pro, on the other hand, gets 27W wireless fast charging. The Huawei P40 gets a smaller 3,800 mAh battery capacity, losses out on wireless charging and opts for 22.5 wired charging support.

Software

The Huawei P40 series runs on Android 10 with noticeable absence of Google’s mobile services. However, Huawei announced several new features and partnerships to improve its AppGallery and replace Google’s ecosystem. The Chinese tech giant also announced a new AI voice assistant, Celia to replace Google Assistant.

Huawei P40 Series Price

The Huawei P40 is priced at €799 (Approx. Rs 65,800) and arrives in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant (April 7). The Huawei P40 Pro costs €999 (Approx. Rs 82,300) and features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Lastly, the Huawei P40 Pro+ costs a whopping €1,399 (Approx. Rs 1,15,250) and arrives with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be available from April 7, while the Huawei P40 Pro+ won’t arrive till June.