you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei dominates DxOMark's lists with Nova 6 5G claiming best selfie camera score

Huawe Nova 6 5G dethrones Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to claim best selfie camera on DxOMark's list.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei’s software woes have been laid bare for the world to see. With the Android license ban still in effect, the company doesn’t have access to Google’s mobile services, which has led to a dip in sales of Huawei and sub-brand Honor smartphones outside China.

However, despite its software woes, Huawei doesn’t seem to be slowing down on the hardware front, particularly in camera performance. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro already tops DxOMark’s list for the best overall camera, and now another Huawei smartphone has recorded the best selfie score.

The recently unveiled Huawei Nova 6 5Grecently attainted a selfie score of 100 points on DxOMark’s list of best performing selfie cameras. The Nova 6 beats out both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (99 points) and the Asus 6z (98 points), the former which is priced at twice the cost of the Nova 6 and the latter which uses the primary rear cameras to take selfies.

The Nova 6 5G sports dual front cameras in the wide punch-hole notch with a 32-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens and 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

According to DxOMark’s selfie camera review, HDR and Bokeh mode on the Nova 6 5G is excellent. Additionally, the 5G version of the Nova 6 also features PDAF, which lets you capture images with good focus from closeups to 2-3 meters. HDR also ensures good exposure in almost all conditions. Moreover, the wide dynamic range allows for taking photos in tricky situations. The dual cameras also deliver accurate white balance and nice colours.

Huawei currently holds the two top spots on DxOMark’s lists smartphone camera lists, which only reiterates the brand’s superiority in delivering the best camera experience on smartphones. Google or not, Huawei’s hardware is still pretty impressive.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 05:51 pm

tags #Huawei #Samsung #smartphones

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.