    Samsung Galaxy F13 with 6,000 mAh Battery, Triple Cameras launching in India on June 22

    Additionally, the Galaxy F13 will also go on sale through Flipkart after it launches in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy F13 is coming to India soon. The Samsung Galaxy F13 will succeed the Galaxy F12 as the company’s latest offering in the budget smartphone space. The Galaxy F13 was only recently spotted on Geekbench but has now been officially confirmed.

    The Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch will take place next week on June 22 at 12:00 noon local time. Additionally, the Galaxy F13 will also go on sale through Flipkart after it launches in India. Samsung has teased a few details about the Galaxy F13 through an official teaser page.

    The Samsung Galaxy F13 will pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The handset will also sport an FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The teaser page also reveals the design of the Galaxy F13, which appears to be similar to that of the Galaxy M13.

    The Flipkart page also confirms that the Galaxy F13 will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash module sitting inside the camera island. The volume and power buttons sit to the right of the device, while the latter doubles as a fingerprint reader.

    Additionally, the SIM tray is seen on the left, while the USB-C port and headphone jack are located on the bottom. Samsung also confirms that the Galaxy F13 will offer up to 8GB of RAM through its RAM Plus feature. It will also bring the segment’s first “Auto Data Switching” to get you the best possible connection, irrespective of the SIM.

    The Galaxy F13 also appears to be available in a Green, Orange/Bronze, and Light Blue colour. Samsung is yet to reveal more details about the Galaxy F13 but a prior Geekbench listing suggests that it will use the Exynos 850 SoC and run Android 12 with the OneUI 4.1 skin on top. We should get more details about the F13 in the coming days.
    Tags: #Exynos #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 01:33 pm
