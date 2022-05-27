English
    Samsung Galaxy M13 launched under the radar with Exynos 850 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, 50 MP triple cameras

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy M13 has officially been unveiled under the radar. While the Galaxy M13’s price is yet to be revealed, Samsung has detailed all the specifications of the device. The phone features a triple-camera setup, a large battery, and runs on a lighter version of Samsung’s One UI skin.

    Pricing of the Galaxy M13 hasn’t been confirmed yet, although Samsung has listed the phone on its website. To recall, the Galaxy M12 featured a starting price of Rs 10,999 at the time of its launch, which suggests that the Galaxy M13 will fall in the same price range, between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000.

     Samsung Galaxy M13 Specifications 

    The listing also confirms that the Samsung Galaxy M13 will be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options with a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 1TB). The Galaxy M13 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

    For optics, the Galaxy M13 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The other cameras include a 5 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the M13 opts for an 8 MP selfie camera.

    The Galaxy M13 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with charging over a USB-C port. The handset runs Android 12 based on One UI Core 4.1, which is a stripped-down version of One UI optimized for more affordable Samsung phones.

    The M13 also comes with Samsung’s Knox mobile security platform. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and more. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy M13 will be available in Deep Green, Light Blue, and Orange Copper colours.



    #Exynos #Samsung #smartphones
    first published: May 27, 2022 03:57 pm
