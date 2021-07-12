Redmi Note 10T launch in India on July 20; to take on Realme 8 5G, other budget 5G smartphones

Redmi Note 10T India launch date has been confirmed. The upcoming Redmi smartphone will debut in India on July 20. Notably, the smartphone is Redmi’s first 5G smartphone in India. The device has already been launched in international markets. Based on the specs, we can assume the Redmi Note 10T price in India to be around Rs 15,000.

Redmi India took to Twitter to confirm the official Redmi Note 10T launch date. It will launch its budget 5G smartphone in India on July 20.

Brace yourselves for #RedmiNote10T5G, launching on 20.07.2021! Step in to a #FastAndFuturistic world soon. Excited? Get notified & participate in the #contest to win: https://t.co/URaeJH2NoM pic.twitter.com/tB2bKN0P2Z — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 12, 2021

The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Note 10T sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It runs on Android 11 with MIUI on top. The Redmi Note 10T 5G also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the hole-shaped camera cutout houses an 8MP sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.