Poco M3 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery, 90Hz Display launched: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Poco has officially dropped its first 5G smartphone in India and unsurprisingly, it’s more affordable than expensive. The Poco M3 Pro is one of the most affordable 5G phones in the country and features a MediaTek chipset, a sizeable battery, a high-refresh-rate panel, and a triple-camera setup.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 in India for the base 4GB/64GB model. The phone will also be available in a 6GB/128GB configuration for Rs 15,999. The Poco M3 Pro is available in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Availability

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will go on sale in India from June 14 at 12:00 noon (IST) via Flipkart. Poco will be offering an Early Bird discount of Rs 500 on both Poco M3 Pro 5G models. Consumers that use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get a 5 percent discount on the phone.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco M3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 128GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W of fast-charging support, although Poco includes a 22.5W adapter in the box.

The Poco M3 Pro sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and has a Smart Display feature that automatically adjusts the refresh rate between 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz.

In terms of cameras, the Poco M3 Pro 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. The hole punch notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Poco M3 Pro include 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The phone also supports Face Unlock and gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader.