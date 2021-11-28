Redmi K50 Gaming Edition specifications leaked, MediaTek Dimensity 7000 Redmi phone in the works

The Redmi K50 Gaming smartphone is slated to arrive in early 2022. And while we don’t have any details about the K50 Gaming smartphone, new rumours have surfaced giving us some information about the device’s spec sheet.

According to a post by renowned tipster Digital Chat Station, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will use a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. He also noted that the phone would feature a hole-punch display with an optical in-display fingerprint reader. Additionally, the phone might also feature a 64 MP primary rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Digital Chat Station's post (Machine Translated) reads, "Dimensity is iterating the high-performance platform. Currently, the engineering machine is in the middle of the single-hole high-brush flexible straight screen, right-angle middle frame, 64mp matrix module, a fingerprint (reader) under the optical screen, and a 5000mAh large battery, and I feel that the positioning is not low."

Previous leaks have suggested that we could also see a version of the Redmi K50 with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has also teased the arrival of a smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC. In his post, Weibing said, “What kind of processor is Dimensity 7000?”.