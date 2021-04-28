Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launched in China with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display: Everything you need to know

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is available in top-end 12GB/256GB configuration for Rs CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,100).

Xiaomi recently launched a new smartphone in the Redmi K40 lineup. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is the latest in the K40 series, bringing a powerful MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate panel, a sizable battery, and optimized cooling for better performance.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Price

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,000) in China for the base 6GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in an 8GB/128GB and an 8GB/256GB variant for CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 25,300) and CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 27,600), respectively.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is also available in top-end 12GB/256GB configuration for Rs CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,100). Lastly, Redmi has also announced a Bruce Lee Special Edition with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 32,300). The phone is already available for pre-booking, while the sale will start on April 30.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Specs

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition packs a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Additionally, Xiaomi has equipped the phone with a vapour chamber with white graphene to further enhance performance.

The handset also sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also boasts 10-bit (1.067 billion) colours, DCI-P3 coverage, and HDR10+ support. On the back, the latest Redmi K40 device opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch cutout on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition also features stereo speakers tuned by JBL and come with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, NFC, and more. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an IP53 rating for splash resistance. As of now, there is no word on the international availability of the device.