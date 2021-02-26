Redmi K40 series price and specifications unveiled: Check the flagship smartphone's specs here

Redmi K40 series

Redmi K40 series specifications and price have been announced. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro+ as part of the Redmi K40 series. Specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 108MP camera and a 4,520 mAh battery.

Redmi K40 series price

Xiaomi has set the Redmi K40 price at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model. There’s also an 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage models priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 24,700) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,000). Lastly, the 12GB RAM + 256GB Redmi K40 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,400). The phone comes in Dreamland, Icy White and Glossy Black colours.

The Redmi K40 Pro price is set at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 31,500) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB models are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 33,800), and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 37,000), respectively.

The Redmi K40 Pro+ price is set at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 41,600) for the single 12GB + 256GB variant. The phones come in Dreamland, Icy White and Glossy Black colours.

Redmi K40 specifications

Xiaomi has packed some top-of-the-line specifications in the Redmi K40. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,520 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Redmi K40 has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display. It comes with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The hole-punch on the top-centre of the screen houses a 20MP front camera sensor. On the back is a triple-camera sensor. It has a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an 8MP ultrawide lens. There is also a 5MP macro camera.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. It also comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi K40 Pro+, Redmi K40 Pro specifications

The main difference between the Redmi K40 Pro+ and the Redmi K40 Pro lie in the camera and storage configuration. The Pro+ model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, whereas the Redmi K40 Pro comes with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and up to 256GB memory.

The Redmi K40 Pro+ has a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, whereas the K40 Pro comes with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera. Both phones share the same 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro lens found on the Redmi K40.

Under the hood, the devices draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. They pack a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

At the front is a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display. It comes with a 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Both devices run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) and a USB Type-C port.