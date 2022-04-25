English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched in India with 5,000 mAh Battery, 50 MP Triple Cameras

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at Rs 11,499 for the base 4GB/64GB model, although the phone is also available in a 4GB/128GB configuration for Rs 12,499.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has officially been unveiled in India. The Narzo 50A Prime arrives as an affordable smartphone that uses a Unisoc chipset, a Full HD+ display, and a large battery with fast-charging support.

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime Price 

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at Rs 11,499 for the base 4GB/64GB model, although the phone is also available in a 4GB/128GB configuration for Rs 12,499. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be available in Flash Black and Flash Blue colours starting April 28 via Realme.com, Realme stores, and Amazon India.

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications 

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also comes with up to 128GB of expandable (up to 1TB via microSD card) UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 11 based on Realme UI R Edition.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Realme Narzo 50A Prime boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 2,408 x 1,080 pixels resolution. It also features a peak brightness of 600 nits and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Additionally, the screen’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

    On the back, the Narzo 50A Prime opts for a triple-camera setup on the back the comprises a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a B&W portrait lens and a macro lens. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime also packs a large 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The phone comes with a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.0, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, 4G LTE, and more.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Realme #smartphones #UniSoC
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 02:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.