App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG releases patch notes for beta update 0.12.0: Adds zombie dogs, new Infinity mode, weapons

The new update brings in a new mode called ‘Darkest Night’. Under this mode, players have to fight the zombie wave and survive for the night. Teams that make it to dawn will win.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

PUBG Mobile released a new beta update with a version number 0.12.0. The update introduced new weapons and a new zombie mode along with friendly spectate and other features. PUBG Corp has now released official patch notes giving details about the new features in the update.

The new update brings in a new mode called ‘Darkest Night’. Under this mode, players have to fight the zombie wave and survive for the night. Teams that make it to dawn will win. The Darkest Night is under a new mode called Infinity Mode. Survival till Dawn which was launched in Season 5 in collaboration with Resident Evil 2 has been moved to a new event mode called Expansions. Under Survival till dawn, zombies can be stunned with Stun Grenades. Zombies can now jump, climb walls and even get onto roofs.

Further, when attacked with Liquid Nitrogen Grenades, the zombies would freeze, slowing down their movements. There will also be zombie dogs attacking players during the match. PUBG has added two new ammunitions for players to kill the living dead creatures. The RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines would be an addition to the weapons exclusive to Zombie Mode. Flamethrowers can now deal more damage to zombies.

Players can now take their new pets as a ‘Companion’ and gain companion experience. Players can level up using the experience and even unlock Companion Emotes. These pets cannot be spotted and are invisible to enemies. The beta update has introduced an eagle right now which sits on the character’s shoulder when in the lobby or during the match. No other details on its value apart from cosmetic changes are available at the moment.

related news

Other updates include allowing users to select among nine different colours for no-scope crosshair. The red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes can have either red or green crosshair. There is also an option for a quick chat that includes a male voice and a voice wheel with eight quick chat audio clips for faster in-game access.

Official Patch Notes are as follows:

--New Feature: MugenSpace/Infinity. Replaces Event mode.

--Survive Till Dawn is now under Expansions. More new modes will be added in the future.

--New Infinity Mode: Darkest Night. Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies. All teams that are still alive at dawn will win.

--New Feature: Companion System. Take a Companion into battle. Enemies will not be able to see them, so there is no exposure risk. Earn Companion EXP by taking them into battle, and level them up to unlock Companion emotes.

--Survive Till Dawn Improvements: Stun Grenades now also stun zombies. Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed. Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs. Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto the roof. Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines. Flamethrowers now deal more damage. M134 handling has been tuned. Zombies now move slower after being hit by firearms.

--Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug where hair was not displayed correctly when equipping certain headgear. Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused graphics glitches in certain footgear. Fixed a bug where doors were not displayed properly. Fixed a bug where players may get stuck in buildings in certain areas.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds #PUBG #PUBG 0.12.0 #PUBG 0.12.0 beta #PUBG Mobile #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress

PM Modi Rousing Communal Tension in India: CPI(M) Writes to EC

PUBG Chief Creator Will Not Make PUBG 2, To Experiment With Other Genr ...

African Great Yaya Toure Wants Football Authorities to Be More Proacti ...

Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not ...

Deve Gowda Alleges Modi Trying to Make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, As ...

Chandrashekhar Azad Challenges Mayawati to Prove 'BJP Mole' Accusation

AFSPA Withdrawn Partially from Nine Districts of Arunachal Pradesh

From AFSPA to Sedition to Defamation: Constitutional and Legal Tweaks ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Rahul Gandhi says Congress 'open to more alliances', but uncertainty w ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 1: Hedgewar sends emissary ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.