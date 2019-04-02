PUBG releases patch notes for beta update 0.12.0: Adds zombie dogs, new Infinity mode, weapons

PUBG Mobile released a new beta update with a version number 0.12.0. The update introduced new weapons and a new zombie mode along with friendly spectate and other features. PUBG Corp has now released official patch notes giving details about the new features in the update.

The new update brings in a new mode called ‘Darkest Night’. Under this mode, players have to fight the zombie wave and survive for the night. Teams that make it to dawn will win. The Darkest Night is under a new mode called Infinity Mode. Survival till Dawn which was launched in Season 5 in collaboration with Resident Evil 2 has been moved to a new event mode called Expansions. Under Survival till dawn, zombies can be stunned with Stun Grenades. Zombies can now jump, climb walls and even get onto roofs.

Further, when attacked with Liquid Nitrogen Grenades, the zombies would freeze, slowing down their movements. There will also be zombie dogs attacking players during the match. PUBG has added two new ammunitions for players to kill the living dead creatures. The RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines would be an addition to the weapons exclusive to Zombie Mode. Flamethrowers can now deal more damage to zombies.

Players can now take their new pets as a ‘Companion’ and gain companion experience. Players can level up using the experience and even unlock Companion Emotes. These pets cannot be spotted and are invisible to enemies. The beta update has introduced an eagle right now which sits on the character’s shoulder when in the lobby or during the match. No other details on its value apart from cosmetic changes are available at the moment.

Other updates include allowing users to select among nine different colours for no-scope crosshair. The red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes can have either red or green crosshair. There is also an option for a quick chat that includes a male voice and a voice wheel with eight quick chat audio clips for faster in-game access.

Official Patch Notes are as follows:

--New Feature: MugenSpace/Infinity. Replaces Event mode.

--Survive Till Dawn is now under Expansions. More new modes will be added in the future.

--New Infinity Mode: Darkest Night. Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies. All teams that are still alive at dawn will win.

--New Feature: Companion System. Take a Companion into battle. Enemies will not be able to see them, so there is no exposure risk. Earn Companion EXP by taking them into battle, and level them up to unlock Companion emotes.

--Survive Till Dawn Improvements: Stun Grenades now also stun zombies. Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed. Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs. Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto the roof. Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines. Flamethrowers now deal more damage. M134 handling has been tuned. Zombies now move slower after being hit by firearms.

--Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug where hair was not displayed correctly when equipping certain headgear. Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused graphics glitches in certain footgear. Fixed a bug where doors were not displayed properly. Fixed a bug where players may get stuck in buildings in certain areas.