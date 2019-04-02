PUBG 0.12.0 beta update released: New weapons, features you must know

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds released Season 6 with new features and updated weapons and outfits. The current season which is in its second week has introduced a Vikendi-exclusive G36C and new Tukshai for Sanhok. The developers have not stopped here as some more weapons and features are about to make their way in the coming update.

A new beta version with the update number 0.12.0 is out globally which has brought with it two new weapons and different modes. The two ammunitions included the beta version are RPG-7 and Explosive Crossbow. The RPG-7 is a rocket launcher, and the latter is like the already-available crossbow with the bolt exploding upon hitting the target. The bolt explodes even when it hits a vehicle or a wall and can also blow vehicles. The new weapons may be only available in the zombie mode provided they are released.

The new beta update has a new-zombie mode as well. The new mode has a description, ‘Collect supplies during the day and fend off zombies at night. Survive until the rescue arrives to win!’ This could mean players need to survive the zombie waves till they are extracted from the location.

Another major feature that could be possibly included in the game is the Friendly Spectate feature. In the beta update, users can spectate their friends playing the match. The feature allows users to check stats and other information of their friends while spectating them. Players can even check to know who are spectating their game.

The Battle Royale is also testing a feature called ‘Companion’. It includes an eagle that sits on the character’s shoulder when in the lobby or during the match. The eagle even hovers around and has its own emotes. No other details on its value apart from cosmetic changes are available at the moment.

Other features include allowing users to select among nine different colours for no-scope crosshair. The red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes can have either red or green crosshair. There is also an option for a quick chat that includes a male voice and a voice wheel with eight quick chat audio clips for faster in-game access.