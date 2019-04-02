App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG 0.12.0 beta update released: New weapons, features you must know

The new beta update has a new-zombie mode as well. The new mode has a description, ‘Collect supplies during the day and fend off zombies at night. Survive until the rescue arrives to win!’

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds released Season 6 with new features and updated weapons and outfits. The current season which is in its second week has introduced a Vikendi-exclusive G36C and new Tukshai for Sanhok. The developers have not stopped here as some more weapons and features are about to make their way in the coming update.

A new beta version with the update number 0.12.0 is out globally which has brought with it two new weapons and different modes. The two ammunitions included the beta version are RPG-7 and Explosive Crossbow. The RPG-7 is a rocket launcher, and the latter is like the already-available crossbow with the bolt exploding upon hitting the target. The bolt explodes even when it hits a vehicle or a wall and can also blow vehicles. The new weapons may be only available in the zombie mode provided they are released.

The new beta update has a new-zombie mode as well. The new mode has a description, ‘Collect supplies during the day and fend off zombies at night. Survive until the rescue arrives to win!’ This could mean players need to survive the zombie waves till they are extracted from the location. 

Another major feature that could be possibly included in the game is the Friendly Spectate feature. In the beta update, users can spectate their friends playing the match. The feature allows users to check stats and other information of their friends while spectating them. Players can even check to know who are spectating their game.

related news

The Battle Royale is also testing a feature called ‘Companion’. It includes an eagle that sits on the character’s shoulder when in the lobby or during the match. The eagle even hovers around and has its own emotes. No other details on its value apart from cosmetic changes are available at the moment. 

Other features include allowing users to select among nine different colours for no-scope crosshair. The red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes can have either red or green crosshair. There is also an option for a quick chat that includes a male voice and a voice wheel with eight quick chat audio clips for faster in-game access.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 08:47 am

tags #PUBG #PUBG 0.12.0 #PUBG 0.12.0 beta #PUBG beta #PUBG Mobile

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Enraged by Yogi Adityanath's 'Modiji ki Sena' Comment, Ex-Navy Chief t ...

Avengers Endgame: Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Has a Special Message for His In ...

Parineeti Chopra Can't Have Enough of Sania Mirza's 'Adorable' Son, Wa ...

QUIZ | How Closely Did You Follow India's Journey During the 2011 Worl ...

World Autism Awareness Day: Autistic Children More Likely to Face Malt ...

Facebook News Feed: Social Media Giant adds ‘Why Am I Seeing This’ ...

Facebook May Hire Journalists to Curb Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Ele ...

Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Ina ...

PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Ne ...

Why the Supreme Court ruling on Sebi’s discretion to impose penalty ...

FY19 GST mop up overshoots estimates; March collections at record Rs 1 ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Brexit: UK parliament fails to find an alternative

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade little changed; metal, bank ...

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Asian shares rise to seven-month high on US, China manufacturing rebou ...

Taking on Left in Wayanad, rejecting AAP, bargaining with allies: Cong ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Reserve Bank of India to cut rates for second consecutive time ahead o ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Raashi Khanna feels that punishment for sexual harassment crimes shoul ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Ahead of World Cup 2019, Yuvraj Singh is reminiscing 2011 win with Sac ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha

AR Rahman's Indian Marvel Anthem reveals that the Avengers are ready t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.