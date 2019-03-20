PUBG Season 6 update arrives: Here is everything you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Season 6 for PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) is around the corner. The developers have issued an in-game notice that mentions new features and upgrades players would see in the next update. The update is 247MB in size and includes new weapons, avatars and modes for Season 6, which is expected to commence on March 21.

Millions around the world play PUBG Mobile. In Season 6, players would see new weapons like the G36C and vehicles like Tukshai. These new additions would be a replacement to items in different maps. The G36C is exclusive to Vikendi and would replace the SCAR-L. The 5.56mm gun is compatible with attachments like a Laser sight, thumb grips, scope, etc. Tukshai, a three-wheeler vehicle replaces the Jeep, Dacia, and Minibus. The new update will also bring new skin for M762 as seen in the beta version.

In terms of Royale Pass (RP), there will be two ‘Elite Pass’ — The Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. Players who purchase the Plus pass would get additional rewards besides getting 25 ranks.

Season 6 will also include Subscriptions with two plans - Prime and Prime Plus. Both plans include free UC, RP points, and daily discounts on crates.

Other updates include dynamic weather for Erangel and Miramar. These two maps are the last ones to get dynamic weather after Sanhok and Vikendi. Gameplay improvements include the zombie mode as well. In the next update, zombies would get weaker with time and players can kill them quickly as the dawn arrives. A bug that would not let zombies spawn or enter certain areas has also been fixed.

The new update also includes PUBG’s 1st Anniversary celebration. Following the update, there would be a bunch of ‘birthday surprises’ that include spawned cakes, and birthday parties on spawn islands. Players can collect these to get crates which can be opened post-match.

The complete list of the PUBG Season 6 updates is as follows:

- Players can now view RP rankings of the entire region and your friends directly from the Royale Pass page.

– Elite Pass Plus purchase now has additional rewards besides instantly gaining 25 ranks.

– Weekly challenges now award more points. Point rewards can now be collected with just one tap.

– Subscriptions will be available in early April. There are two plans: Prime and Prime Plus. Both come with free daily US, Royale Pass points, daily 80% discount on crates. Benefits from both plans are stackable.

– When players don’t win items above a certain quality many times in a row at the Shop, they will earn vouchers instead. Relevant titles and achievements related to bad luck have also been added.

– Room Card: 1-Use in Clan Shop has been adjusted to 1 purchase every 10 days. Added a robot avatar to the clan system.