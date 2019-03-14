PUBG beta 0.11.5 update brings new weapons, vehicle, dynamic weather and more

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) has released a new beta update for its mobile version. The update 0.11.5 which is 1.7 GB in size on Android, has brought in several new features and weapons in the game.

The last time when the game received a major update was during the release of the Zombie mode. In the latest update, which is still in beta, the game offers new weapons like G36C rifle which would be exclusive to Vikendi Map. The 5.56mm gun would be replacing SCAR-L in the map.

Tencent has added dynamic weather to the remaining two maps Erangel and Miramar, after Sanhok and Vikendi. For Sanhok, the developers have released an exclusive vehicle called Tukshai. The three-wheeled vehicle would replace the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus. Damage outside the safe zone during the night would also increase after this update.

In the Zombie mode, zombies would enter in a weakened state throughout the match. Previously, zombies would spawn during the night. The beta update also fixes a bug where in some areas zombies could not enter.

Apart from these, the developers have made minor bug fixes and updated some resource drop spots. The complete list of changes and additions is as follows:



Dynamic weather added to Erangel and Miramar.



Added a new weapon: G36C rifle (Vikendi only). Fires 5.56 mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks. Replaces SCAR-L in Vikendi.



Added a new Sanhok-exclusive vehicle: Tukshai, a three-wheeled bus. This will replace the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus.





Zombies will now enter a weakened state from time to time during the match. Please see in-game announcements for more information.



Fixed some areas on the map where zombies could not enter.



Damage outside of safe zone at night has been increased.



Some resource drops have been tuned.



Some zombie skills have been tuned.



Vehicle fuel levels have been tuned.

