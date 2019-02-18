PUBG Mobile to get Survival Zombie mode, Moonlight in Vikendi in February 19 release

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) is releasing one of the most awaited modes for its mobile app. Developer Tencent announced that the Zombie mode for PUBG mobile would release on February 19.



PUBG MOBILE will be taken offline for maintenance from 12AM to 8AM (UTC) on February 18th. Service may resume sooner or later. Stay tuned!

— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 16, 2019

PUBG Mobile posted on Twitter that maintenance would be carried out on February 18 itself for a smooth rollout of the update. All five servers would be taken down for eight hours, starting at 00.00 - 08.00 UTC.

The Zombie mode is being introduced in collaboration with the survival horror game Resident Evil 2. Tencent games had announced about the collaboration in December itself, and since then, players have been waiting for the new gameplay mode. It has been renamed to ‘Survive Till Dawn’ from ‘Sunset’. Players will need to fight zombie waves accompanied by the Resident Evil 2 boss. The mode is not just limited to only fighting zombies as players would also be battling against each other, just like now, and the last player to survive would be awarded a ‘Chicken Dinner’.

In addition to the Zombie mode, PUBG mobile is introducing a new feature called as personal spaces. Here, players can select their friends with Synergy 400 or above and add them as a partner to stand by their side in their space.

Snow map Vikendi would be getting a new mode called Moonlight, which would be similar to the night mode in Erangel. The map would also be removed from Beta. Players can now choose Sanhok in Arcade mode to play Quick matches. The update would also fix bugs related to terrains on low specification devices.



Added Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new time-limited event mode where players fight zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2



Added Weather: Moonlight to Vikendi



Added player spaces: it will be available where player information and connections are displayed, and you can select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your space



Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music



Sanhok available in Arcade - Quick match



Shadows can be disabled under settings



Past results can be kept up to one month only



Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices

The full list of features and additions in the update is as follows: