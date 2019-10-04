Oppo Reno 2F is available on sale via Amazon India and offline stores: Specifications, price, offers

Oppo Reno 2F is now available on sale in India. The smartphone was launched alongside the Reno 2 and Reno 2Z. While the other two smartphones went on sale soon after their launch, the Reno 2F is available after quite some time.

Oppo Reno 2F price and launch offers

Oppo Reno 2F is the most affordable smartphone amongst the three Reno 2 devices. It comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 25,990 and is available in Sky White and Lake Green colours via Amazon India and offline stores.

Launch offers include exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. SBI Credit and Debit card users can avail up to Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase of Reno 2F.

Oppo Reno 2F specifications

Oppo Reno 2F features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2340 resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone sports a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and has a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, Reno 2F is powered by a MediaTek Helio P90 Octa-core processor. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 Flash charging.

In terms of optics, Reno 2F gets quad-cameras at the back with a 48MP f/1.79+ 8MP f/2.2+ 2MP f/2.4+ 2MPf/2.4 sensor setup. The camera unit misses out on Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) but gets Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing pop-up camera.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, micro-USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.

