MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications leaked via design renders; Apple iPhone 12-like camera module confirmed

Oppo Find X3 Pro launch is slated for late March or an early April

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications and design renders have been leaked. The flagship smartphone is tipped for a March 2021 launch. Ahead of the official launch, Oppo Find X3 Pro design renders have been leaked by tipster Evan Blass.

The render images reveal the design of the Oppo Find X3 from all sides. The most prominent change, compared to the Find X2 Pro is the camera module. The Find X3 Pro camera module is highly-inspired from the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series.  While the camera sensors are positioned like the iPhone models, the module is heavily protruded.

Blass claims the quad-camera setup at the back will have a  unique 25x zoom "microscope" macro lens, and two yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony sensors.

The front will have a tall 6.7-inch curved display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440p. Like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Find X3 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will also come with SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging. On the left edge are the volume keys, whereas the power button is placed on the right.

We can also except the Oppo Find X3 Pro to get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device will come in Black, White, and Blue colour options. It is slated for a late March or an early April release.

Close

Related stories

In related news, Oppo is gearing up for the Reno5 Pro 5G launch in India.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Oppo #smartphones
first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:26 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.