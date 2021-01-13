Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications leaked via design renders; Apple iPhone 12-like camera module confirmed

Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications and design renders have been leaked. The flagship smartphone is tipped for a March 2021 launch. Ahead of the official launch, Oppo Find X3 Pro design renders have been leaked by tipster Evan Blass.

The render images reveal the design of the Oppo Find X3 from all sides. The most prominent change, compared to the Find X2 Pro is the camera module. The Find X3 Pro camera module is highly-inspired from the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series. While the camera sensors are positioned like the iPhone models, the module is heavily protruded.

Blass claims the quad-camera setup at the back will have a unique 25x zoom "microscope" macro lens, and two yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony sensors.

The front will have a tall 6.7-inch curved display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440p. Like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Find X3 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will also come with SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging. On the left edge are the volume keys, whereas the power button is placed on the right.

We can also except the Oppo Find X3 Pro to get powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device will come in Black, White, and Blue colour options. It is slated for a late March or an early April release.