Oppo Reno5 Pro launch in India on January 18: Check expected price, specifications

Reno 5 Pro is confirmed to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST

Oppo Reno5 Pro India launch date has been announced. The company will unveil the Reno5 Pro price in India on January 18 at the launch event. Reno5 Pro 5G has already been launched in China alongside the Reno5 Pro+ and the standard Reno5.

Oppo Reno5 Pro launch in India is confirmed for January 18. The company has also announced that the Reno5 Pro will be its first 5G smartphone of 2021. Powering the device will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. The company is also promoting Reno5 Pro’s video capabilities.

The smartphone is likely to come with the same specifications found on the Chinese variant.

Oppo Reno5 Pro price

Oppo Reno 5 Pro price is set at CNY 3,400 (Roughly Rs 38,300) for the 8GB/128GB model. The 12GB/256GB configuration will set you back CNY 3,800 (Roughly Rs 42,800). The Reno 5 Pro arrives in Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night, Star Wish Red, and Galaxy into a Dream colour options.

Oppo Reno5 Pro specifications 

Oppo Reno 5 Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 32 MP selfie shooter. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Reno 5 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The device arrives with up to 256GB of storage, which is not expandable. It also packs a 4,350 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. 

On the back, the Reno 5 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup, which comprises of a 64 MP f/1.7 primary shooter with EIS. The main camera is accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. 

Oppo Reno 5 Pro boots on Android 11-based Color OS 11.1 out of the box. 

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.
