OnePlus Nord 2 battery capacity, charging speed confirmed ahead of July 22 launch
The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be priced at Rs 31,999 in India.
July 21, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
As the launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2 approaches, the company has divulged more information about the device’s battery and charging support. While the OnePlus Nord 2 is launching on July 22, the company has jumped the gun and teased several key specs of the device.
The most recent teaser was uploaded on the company’s official Twitter handle, which confirmed that the Nord 2 will pack a 4,500 mAh battery and Warp Charge 65 fast charging support. The tweet also notes that Wrap Charge 65 will offer a full day of battery life on a 15-minute charge. However, there is no mention of the battery percentage a 15-minute charge will deliver.
Through a previous teaser, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will also sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus also confirmed that the phone will feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The main Sony sensor will also feature OIS.
The Nord 2 will run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 out of the box and will get two major OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Additionally, the Nord 2 has also been revealed in a green finish, while a red colourway also surfaced online.
Last week, the pricing of the Nord 2 had also been leaked
, with the OnePlus Nord 2 expected price to be set at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 12GB/256GB Nord 2 variant will cost Rs 34,999. We previously learned
that the Poco F3 GT will be debut in India’s sub-30K segment and will be cheaper than the Nord 2, which give the Nord 2 pricing rumours some credence.