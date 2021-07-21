OnePlus Nord 2 battery capacity, charging speed confirmed ahead of July 22 launch

As the launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2 approaches, the company has divulged more information about the device’s battery and charging support. While the OnePlus Nord 2 is launching on July 22, the company has jumped the gun and teased several key specs of the device.



We gave Nord 2 a 4500 mAh battery and Warp Charge 65. The result? Warp-speed charging giving you a full day’s power in just 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SpfsWcv4p7

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 20, 2021

The most recent teaser was uploaded on the company’s official Twitter handle, which confirmed that the Nord 2 will pack a 4,500 mAh battery and Warp Charge 65 fast charging support. The tweet also notes that Wrap Charge 65 will offer a full day of battery life on a 15-minute charge. However, there is no mention of the battery percentage a 15-minute charge will deliver.

Through a previous teaser, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will also sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus also confirmed that the phone will feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The main Sony sensor will also feature OIS.

The Nord 2 will run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 out of the box and will get two major OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Additionally, the Nord 2 has also been revealed in a green finish, while a red colourway also surfaced online.