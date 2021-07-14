Poco F3 GT price in India officially teased, could be more affordable than the OnePlus Nord 2

POCO F3 GT is expected to launch as a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in India and other international markets.

Poco is gearing up to launch its most premium smartphone in India since re-establishing itself as an independent brand in the country. The Poco F3 GT is reportedly coming to India in early August, but the company has already teased several details about the device. And the most recent news gives us a solid idea about the expected local price of the Poco F3 GT.

Poco F3 GT Expected Price in India

In an interview with India Today, Poco India head Anuj Sharma said that the upcoming Poco F3 GT will cost around “Rs 30,000” in the country. Earlier today, we learnt through a reliable leak that the OnePlus Nord 2 will cost Rs 32,000 in India.

It is safe to assume that the Poco F3 GT will be slightly cheaper than the OnePlus Nord 2, which is set to feature a similar spec sheet to that of the upcoming Poco flagship. Considering all Poco phones in India costs less than Rs 20,000, this will also be the most expensive Poco smartphone in the country.

According to the official Poco India handle, the Poco F3 GT will arrive in Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver colour options. Poco has also confirmed that the device will sport a 10-bit colour AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also set to get an aluminium frame. While other details of the Poco F3 GT are unknown, it is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Poco F3 GT Expected Specifications

The upcoming POCO F3 GT is likely to sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The panel features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It packs a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W wired fast-charging support.

On the back, the phone features a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro unit. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch camera cutout. The phone will also feature a dual speaker setup tuned by JBL. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.