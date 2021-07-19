OnePlus Nord 2 price in India, specifications and design renders leaked ahead of July 22 launch

OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India is set for July 22. The company has teased some of the key OnePlus Nord 2 specifications ahead of the launch. The latest development reveals the device’s rear panel design. A new report has also leaked the OnePlus Nord 2 design renders and colour options.

The official OnePlus Nord Instagram account has revealed the device’s rear panel design, confirming the camera module details. The device has a triple-camera setup on the back. It has two large cutouts for the primary and ultrawide sensors. There is also a tiny third cutout, which could be a monochrome sensor. The LED flash is placed inside the camera module.

Separately, PriceBaba and Ishan Agarwal have leaked the device’s design renders and colour options details. The report claims that Nord 2 will come in Grey Sierra and Blue Haze colours.

The report reiterates a previous leak, which claimed that the device will have a single hole punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The power button and alert slider are on the right edge and the volume rocker is on the left.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India has also leaked ahead of the launch. The base 8GB + 128GB storage option will launch in India for Rs 32,000. OnePlus will also launch a 12GB + 256GB variant of the device priced under Rs 35,000. This is a steep bump from the original Nord, which was priced at Rs 25,000.

The Nord 2 will have a 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The HDR10+ display will support a Full HD+ resolution. The hole-punch cutout is likely to house a 32MP front camera.

The device is confirmed to feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, also found in the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultrawide camera. The primary camera will support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The other two cameras will feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP monochrome sensor.