OnePlus 9 vs Vivo X60 Pro comparison: Contenders for best smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India

OnePlus 9 and the Vivo X60 Pro are Moneycontrol's contenders for the best smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India.

Parameter OnePlus 9 Vivo X60 Pro Display 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. 6.56-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Processor Snapdragon 888 SoC Snapdragon 870 SoC. RAM/ Storage 8GB/ 128GB, 12GB/ 256GB 12GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 Rear Camera 48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.8 + 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide + 2MP monochrome lens 48 MP primary camera with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 + 13 MP ultrawide sensor + 13MP portrait shooter. Front Camera 16MP 32MP Battery 4,500 mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging via USB Type-C 4,200 mAh with 33W fast charging. Authentication In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock IP Rating No No Operating System Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 Starting Price Rs 49,999 Rs 49,999

OnePlus and Vivo recently launched their respective flagship smartphones in India. Among the lineup are the OnePlus 9 and the Vivo X60 Pro. Both smartphones pack value for money specifications. The two premium devices are our contenders for the best smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India. Let’s take a look at the key similarities and differences between the OnePlus 9 and the Vivo X60 Pro.

Design and Display

Both smartphones come with some premium hardware onboard. While both sport a glass back, the X60 Pro has a metal frame compared to plastic on the OnePlus 9. Both smartphones do not come with wireless charging support or IP rating for water and dust resistance.

In case you want a curved 120Hz AMOLED display, the Vivo X60 Pro has you covered. Others looking for a flat 120Hz AMOLED display can pick the OnePlus 9.

Camera

Both smartphones have tied up with camera manufacturers for enhancing the imaging capabilities of their respective flagships. OnePlus has Hasselblad, whereas Vivo has Zeiss.

The Vivo X60 Pro has a slight edge in the camera department courtesy of its Gimbal stabilisation 2.0. it offers much better stabilisation while shooting photos and videos when on the move. The OnePlus 9 misses out on Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), let alone a feature similar to Vivo’s five-axis stabilisation.

The X60 Pro also offers a lot of camera features like Pro, Supermoon, Astro, slow-mo, timelapse, etc., alongside the usual Photo, Video, Portrait, Night modes. The OnePlus 9 has the Photo, Video, Portrait, NightScape, TimeLapse, Slow-mo, Pro, Tilt-shift modes.

Coming to the sensors. Both smartphones come with a triple-camera setup on the back. The Vivo X60 Pro has a custom 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP portrait lens. It has a 32MP front camera sensor. You can click here to check our Vivo X60 Pro review to check the camera performance.

The OnePlus 9 camera setup includes a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide, and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout.

Performance and Software

The OnePlus 9 has a slight edge over the Vivo X60 Pro in terms of SoC. The OnePlus flagship comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro features a marginally slower Snapdragon 870 SoC. In terms of day to day performance, you are unlikely to see any difference. For Rs 49,990, you get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the Vivo X60 Pro. The OnePlus 9, for the same price, will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In case you want the 12GB RAM variant, you will need to spend Rs 54,999.

Moreover, Vivo’s flagship smartphone also comes with a feature called Virtual RAM (Also found on the OnePlus 9 Pro) that borrows the phone’s internal storage as temporary RAM when needed.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 9 has a bigger 4,500 mAh battery compared to 4,200 mAh on the Vivo X60 Pro. The OnePlus 9 series comes with 65W fast charging support, whereas Vivo X60 series is limited to 33W fast charging. Both companies offer their fast chargers with the device in the box.

The OnePlus 9 runs on Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box, whereas the X60 Pro comes with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.