Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 02:08 PM IST

OnePlus 8 series to launch by April, new green colour variant tipped

Further, the OnePlus 8 series would get a new green-colour finish on the back.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus is reportedly launching the OnePlus 8 series by March-end or April 2020. The upcoming OnePlus 8 series, namely the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and possibly the 8 Lite, are also tipped to get a new colour option.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal shared a tweet revealing the expected launch period of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus flagship series would launch during late March or April 2020, according to the tipster. Agarwal is not sure if the OnePlus 8 Lite will launch alongside as well. 

Previously, it was reported that the OnePlus 8 series would launch during Q2 2020. The company typically launches its smartphones in May each year. 

Further, the OnePlus 8 series would get a new green-colour finish on the back, claimed the Indian tipster.

There have been a bunch of rumours regarding the specifications and features of the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to get wireless charging support, which would make it a first from the brand.

Render images show that the OnePlus 8 Pro would feature a punch-hole display on the top-left. OnePlus has also unveiled a new display technology, which will likely come to the Pro version of the OnePlus 8 series. It will get a 120Hz OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution. A leaked hands-on image of OnePlus 8 Pro reveals three refresh rate options. 

Additionally, OnePlus also detailed several improvements coming to OnePlus cameras in the future, particularly when it comes to capturing videos.

The Pro variant is expected to sport a 6.65-inch display with a custom MEMC chip, a Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem for 5G connectivity. 

The standard OnePlus 8 will reportedly feature a smaller 6.5-inch display. OnePlus is also expected to launch a new ‘Lite’ smartphone in the midrange segment called the OnePlus 8 Lite.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

