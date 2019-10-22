First set of OnePlus 8 Pro leaked renders are already out

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7T Pro in the United Kingdom. A couple of weeks after its availability in India, we already have reports of what could the OnePlus 8 Pro look like. Based on the leaked report, the OnePlus 8 Pro is set to get a significant redesign.

Popular tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked render images of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The tipster, who has a high accuracy rate on leaks, claims that OnePlus would bid goodbye to the pop-up camera on the next-generation Pro model.

The OnePlus 8 Pro would feature a punch-hole display with curved edges. The screen would be marginally smaller than the OnePlus 7T Pro at 6.65-inch and have a punch-hole in the top-left corner for the front camera. OnePlus has already confirmed that all its devices will feature 90Hz high refresh rate displays.

Along the right edge, there’s the usual alert slider and the power-button like the OnePlus 7T. This leaves room for the volume rockers on the left. The USB Type-C port with the speaker grille and mic are located at the bottom edge, as per the render images.

At the back, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a vertically-aligned camera setup for the three lenses, with a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor placed next to it. The LED flash module is placed below the three camera sensors.

Last week, Moneycontrol reported about the OnLeaks report on the

OnePlus 8 leaked image renders

. The OnePlus 8 is claimed to a new design that also includes the camera unit.