OnePlus 8 leaks are already in and they are hinting at a major design change

OnePlus debuted the OnePlus 7T globally in India on September 26. After just over a week’s time, new leaks and design of the next-generation OnePlus 8 have started surfacing on the internet. Based on a reliable tipster’s leak, the OnePlus 8 is set to get a significant design change.

Popular tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with the website CashKaro, has uploaded design renders of the OnePlus 8. The report claims to have information on the design schematics based on inputs disclosed by a company insider.

The most prominent design shift on the OnePlus 8 would be a new punch-hole on the top-left of the display. OnePlus devices in the recent times have been sporting a water-drop style notch (except the OnePlus 7 Pro). OnePlus 8 would be the first smartphone by the Chinese manufacturer to come with a punch-hole screen.

Other details revealed in the report include a curved 6.5-inch tall screen. OnePlus had confirmed during the launch of OnePlus 7T that future OnePlus devices would have a Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display.

Another surprising design change on OnePlus 8 is the camera module. According to OnLeaks, OnePlus will go back to a vertically-aligned triple-camera unit on the OnePlus 8. The currently available OnePlus 7T got a redesigned circular camera module for the three lenses at the back.

The report does not give any details about the sensors on the rear camera.

The alert slider and power button will be placed on the right edge, with the volume rockers on the left. The USB Type-C port and speakers are positioned at the bottom edge.