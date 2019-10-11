OnePlus 7T Pro sale begins on October 12 in India: Specifications, price and everything you need to know

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 7T Pro. The company’s latest flagship goes on sale starting October 12 in India via online stores. OnePlus has also launched a special McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro that would be available for purchase online starting November 5.

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price and sale details

OnePlus 7T Pro has been launched in a single storage variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal memory. The premium OnePlus smartphone is priced at Rs 53,999 and would be available for sale via Amazon India at 12 pm starting October 12 and OnePlus retail channels.

The OnePlus 7T Pro will be available for early access starting 12 pm on October 11 across OnePlus exclusive Stores in eight Indian cities.

Launch offers include Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions for the OnePlus 7T Pro. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail Rs 1,750 discount upon purchasing the OnePlus 7T Pro via Amazon India. The smartphone can also be bought on no-cost EMI offers.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has been priced at Rs 58,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. Interested buyers can pre-book the McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro starting October 11 via OnePlus exclusive stores, with deliveries starting October 18. Pre-booking customers will get OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones bundles with the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

Customers who wish to wait can purchase the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition starting November 5 via Amazon India and OnePlus retail stores.

OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Specifications

OnePlus 7T Pro comes with slight improvements in the performance unit and retains the design of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It features a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has a 1440 x 3120 resolution and comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the ’T’ variant also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Performance unit on the OnePlus 7T Pro includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. As mentioned above, there is a single 8GB RAM variant with 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory onboard.

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a 4,085 mAh battery with support for Warp Charging 30T that is claimed to have 23 percent faster charging speed.

Optics at the back include a vertically aligned triple camera setup which houses a 48MP f/1.6 Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The primary lens supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) as well.

There is an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Lastly, there is a 117-degree 16MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2.

Camera features include Nightscape, portrait mode, UltraShot, Pro mode, AI Scene Detection, etc. For selfies, there is a 16MP pop-up camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

OnePlus 7T Pro runs on Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10 out of the box. The new OS has received over 370 optimisations for an overall improvement in performance, privacy, animations, gestures, etc.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has the same specifications and features as the standard OnePlus 7T Pro with some differences.

The McLaren Edition has a different rear panel, taking cues from the iconic car design. The black rear panel comes with outlines of a race car and has McLaren papaya orange accents along the edges.