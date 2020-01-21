Leaked hands-on image of OnePlus 8 Pro reveals 120Hz refresh rate support, hole-punch display

OnePlus 8 series launch is expected to be hosted during Q2 2020.
OnePlus recently unveiled its latest display technology that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate for a ‘smooth experience’. The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to feature the latest display tech. Alleged images of the OnePlus 8 Pro uploaded on the web show the various refresh rate options that the device could offer.
OnePlus 8 Pro’s hands-on images have allegedly been sourced from an employee to TrueTech. The display has a tiny cut out for the hole-punch camera on the top-left, as rumoured previously.
The display settings window shows three refresh rate options: 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. A 60Hz refresh rate display will offer less smoothness but a slightly better battery. With the 90Hz refresh rate, users would experience a balanced smoothness in animations and battery life. The new 120Hz refresh rate support would offer maximum smoothness but ‘slightly reduced battery life’.
OnePlus would be among the first-few smartphones to feature a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The upcoming Find X2 is also rumoured to feature similar display specifications.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.65-inch display with a custom MEMC chip, a Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem for 5G connectivity. However, the Indian OnePlus 8 series variants may not support 5G as the country isn’t expected to launch the next-generation network tech in 2020.
Image renders reveal that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have three cameras aligned vertically on the back with a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor placed next to it.OnePlus 8 series launch is expected to be hosted during Q2 2020. The company is strongly rumoured to launch three new smartphones: the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and the OnePlus 8 Lite.