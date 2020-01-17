App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus demonstrates 120Hz Fluid Display for the upcoming OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be the first smartphone with a 120Hz QHD+ display.

Carlsen Martin

OnePlus showcased its advancements in display tech at a recent event, titled ‘OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting’. The company showcased a 120Hz Fluid Display, which company CEO Pete Lau has not teased on the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.

Lau believes that the display on the upcoming OnePlus flagship will be in the best screen on a smartphone in 2020. He took to twitter to showcase the capability of the new 120Hz Fluid Display.

On colour accuracy on its new display, the management claims that it has achieved a JNCD (Just notifiable colour difference) ration of less than 0.8, which puts it on par with some of the best pro displays available. It also features support for 10-bit colour, allowing for 1.07 billion possible hues.

OnePlus also shared information of a custom MEMC chip designed to help users take advantage of the 120Hz screen by helping smooth-out video shot at lower frame rates. Lau also took to Twitter to confirm that the OnePlus 8 Pro will enable motion interpolation.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be the first smartphone on the market to feature a 120Hz display with a QHD+ resolution. The upcoming device is likely to have a peak brightness of 1000 nits. We expect the company to launch three OnePlus 8 models.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.