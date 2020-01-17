OnePlus demonstrates 120Hz Fluid Display for the upcoming OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus showcased its advancements in display tech at a recent event, titled ‘OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting’. The company showcased a 120Hz Fluid Display, which company CEO Pete Lau has not teased on the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.



The OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display: The smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO

— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020

Lau believes that the display on the upcoming OnePlus flagship will be in the best screen on a smartphone in 2020. He took to twitter to showcase the capability of the new 120Hz Fluid Display.

On colour accuracy on its new display, the management claims that it has achieved a JNCD (Just notifiable colour difference) ration of less than 0.8, which puts it on par with some of the best pro displays available. It also features support for 10-bit colour, allowing for 1.07 billion possible hues.



If you’ve seen high-quality TVs, you’re no stranger to MEMC. We’ve created a custom MEMC chip that can push ordinary 30fps video up to 120, so any video gets the full advantage of our 120Hz Fluid Display. pic.twitter.com/YPD3fw5uOn

— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 16, 2020