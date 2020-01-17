OnePlus demonstrates 120Hz Fluid Display for the upcoming OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be the first smartphone with a 120Hz QHD+ display.
OnePlus showcased its advancements in display tech at a recent event, titled ‘OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting’. The company showcased a 120Hz Fluid Display, which company CEO Pete Lau has not teased on the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.Lau believes that the display on the upcoming OnePlus flagship will be in the best screen on a smartphone in 2020. He took to twitter to showcase the capability of the new 120Hz Fluid Display.
The OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display: The smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020
On colour accuracy on its new display, the management claims that it has achieved a JNCD (Just notifiable colour difference) ration of less than 0.8, which puts it on par with some of the best pro displays available. It also features support for 10-bit colour, allowing for 1.07 billion possible hues.OnePlus also shared information of a custom MEMC chip designed to help users take advantage of the 120Hz screen by helping smooth-out video shot at lower frame rates. Lau also took to Twitter to confirm that the OnePlus 8 Pro will enable motion interpolation.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be the first smartphone on the market to feature a 120Hz display with a QHD+ resolution. The upcoming device is likely to have a peak brightness of 1000 nits. We expect the company to launch three OnePlus 8 models.
If you’ve seen high-quality TVs, you’re no stranger to MEMC. We’ve created a custom MEMC chip that can push ordinary 30fps video up to 120, so any video gets the full advantage of our 120Hz Fluid Display. pic.twitter.com/YPD3fw5uOn
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 16, 2020