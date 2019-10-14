OnePlus 8 may come with 5G support, hints CEO Lau

OnePlus 8 may come with 5G connectivity support. The company’s CEO Pete Lau has hinted about the next-generation network as standard on OnePlus devices from next year. Currently, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the only smartphone by the brand that supports 5G.

In a media interaction, Lau hinted about the company’s approach towards 5G-ready smartphones. Post the OnePlus 7T series launch in the United Kingdom. OnePlus is looking at the suitability of 5G smartphones in various markets and will plan its device features accordingly, according to a Gadgets360 report.

According to Lau, the flagship trend for 2020 includes featuring 5G network support. The next-generation network is currently available in limited markets. India may or may not be 5G network ready by next year.

“Speaking about 5G development in different countries, things are at various different stages. In India, for example, there may not be 5G availability next year. So again, this has to go back to looking at suitability for products in different regions,” said Lau.

This may mean that even if the OnePlus 8 features 5G-support, the company would launch 4G variants of its devices.