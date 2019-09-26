OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launched: See price, specifications, all features here

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV in India. The OnePlus 7T will be available in India starting September 28 and is priced at Rs 37,999. The OnePlus TV, currently India-specific was also launched at the event.

OnePlus 7T specifications

OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The highlight features of the OnePlus 7T’s display are a 90Hz high refresh rates 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR 10+ support. The OnePlus 7T also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The display on the OnePlus 7T continues to have a notch for the front camera. There is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for front-facing selfies.

The rear panel features a circular triple-camera module with a primary 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX586 sensor. The other two cameras include a 16MP 117-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens. The rear camera comes with features like 4K videos at up to 60fps, slo-mo video at 240fps, and features such as UltraShot, Nightscape, and HDR.

Performance specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset with 8GB RAM as standard. The OnePlus 7T storage options include 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 standard. There is a 3,700 mAh battery with support for 30T Warp Charging support via USB Type-C. The new charging technique is claimed to juice up the device to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, etc.

OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs 37,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 39,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone would be available in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colours starting September 28.

OnePlus TV

The company announced two variants of its OnePlus TV called Q1 and Q1 Pro. Both models feature the same 55-inch QLED 4K display with ultra-thin bezels, resulting in a screen-to-body ratio of 95.1 percent.

The Q1 Pro features a sliding soundbar and has eight speakers, whereas the standard Q1 has four speakers. Both the models give a combined output of 50W and are tuned by Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus TV is claimed to have scored the highest 120 percent NTSC colour gamut, resulting in more vibrant colours. It has a Gamma Colour Magic chip for a wider colour gamut.

The OnePlus TV boots on Android TV 9 and supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and other OTT apps.

The OnePlus TV comes with a OnePlus remote that has a rechargeable battery via USB Type-C. You can use your smartphone as a remote and use the OnePlus Connect app to navigate through the TV or perform other tasks.