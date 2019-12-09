OnePlus to launch Lite variant alongside OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Report

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus may release a ‘Lite’ version of the OnePlus 8. Alleged render images of the OnePlus 8 Lite have been uploaded on tipster OnLeaks. These images reveal that OnePlus 8 Lite would feature a punch-hole display, like the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Lite would have a 6.4-6.5-inch flat display with the punch-hole positioned on the top centre, reported 91Mobiles. This would help the OnePlus 8 Lite differentiate from the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, which would reportedly have a punch-hole screen on the top-left corner of the display.

The curved glass rear panel features a rectangular camera module housing two cameras and a bunch of additional sensors like the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. However, the report does not mention the camera specifications of the OnePlus 8 Lite.

There is no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 8 Lite, which means that the company could launch the device with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It would also be interesting to see if the OnePlus 8 Lite would feature the 90Hz refresh rate screen. It is rumoured that the OnePlus 8 Pro would feature 120Hz refresh rate support.

The bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port and a single speaker grille with the mic. There is no sign of the 3.5mm headphone jack in the OnePlus 8 Lite render images.