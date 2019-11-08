App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 Pro to get 120Hz refresh rate display?

The company has already confirmed that future OnePlus smartphones will feature a 90Hz panel at least.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 series during Q2 2020. Way before the launch, rumours about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started surfacing on the internet. A latest leak reveals that OnePlus 8 Pro will get an even-faster display than the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Tipster Max J., who goes by the Twitter handle Samsung_News_, has hinted that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. The tipster has posted an image that only reads 120Hz. The image is attached with a ‘Be a ‘pro’ text. 

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. The company has already confirmed that future OnePlus smartphones will feature a 90Hz panel at least. If we go by the tipster’s leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, whereas the OnePlus 8 will have a 90Hz refresh panel.

Close

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is the only smartphone available in India with a 120Hz refresh rate display.  

related news

The same tipster leaked the renders of OnePlus 8 Pro. A surprising change on both the OnePlus 8 series smartphones would be a punch-hole display instead of a notch or an all-screen design. 

Soon after the OnePlus 7T (Review) launch, another tipster leaked the OnePlus 8 specifications. Based on the report, OnePlus 8 would have a vertically-aligned triple-camera setup. The tipster did not reveal any details about the camera sensors to be used in the OnePlus 8. 

The OnePlus 8 would have a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.65-inch screen with curved edges. The Pro model will have the same three sensors and an additional 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. 

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hinted that the next-generation OnePlus devices could be 5G-ready. However, the Indian OnePlus 8 series variants may not support 5G as the country isn’t expected to launch the next-generation network tech next year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.