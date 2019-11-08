OnePlus 8 Pro to get 120Hz refresh rate display?

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 series during Q2 2020. Way before the launch, rumours about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started surfacing on the internet. A latest leak reveals that OnePlus 8 Pro will get an even-faster display than the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Tipster Max J., who goes by the Twitter handle Samsung_News_, has hinted that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. The tipster has posted an image that only reads 120Hz. The image is attached with a ‘Be a ‘pro’ text.

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro feature a 90Hz refresh rate display. The company has already confirmed that future OnePlus smartphones will feature a 90Hz panel at least. If we go by the tipster’s leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, whereas the OnePlus 8 will have a 90Hz refresh panel.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is the only smartphone available in India with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The same tipster leaked the renders of OnePlus 8 Pro. A surprising change on both the OnePlus 8 series smartphones would be a punch-hole display instead of a notch or an all-screen design.

Soon after the OnePlus 7T (Review) launch, another tipster leaked the OnePlus 8 specifications. Based on the report, OnePlus 8 would have a vertically-aligned triple-camera setup. The tipster did not reveal any details about the camera sensors to be used in the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 would have a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.65-inch screen with curved edges. The Pro model will have the same three sensors and an additional 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.