OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro reportedly launching during Q2 2020

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7T series in India. Soon after the launch, leaks and speculations about the next-generation OnePlus flagships have started surfacing on the internet.
The latest report suggests that the Chinese manufacturer would launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro during Q2 2020.A tipster who goes by the name Max J. (Twitter: @Samsung_News_) claims that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro would launch during the second quarter of 2020. This claim falls in line with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch, which were launched on May 14 in India. The tipster did not reveal the exact OnePlus 8 series launch date or give out any specifications.
8 and 8 Pro scheduled for Q2 2020
— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) October 29, 2019
Soon after the OnePlus 7T (Review) launch, another tipster leaked the OnePlus 8 specifications. Based on the report, OnePlus 8 would have a vertically-aligned triple-camera setup. The tipster did not reveal any details about the camera sensors to be used in the OnePlus 8.
The same tipster leaked the renders of OnePlus 8 Pro. A surprising change on both the OnePlus 8 series smartphones would be a punch-hole display instead of a notch or an all-screen design.
The OnePlus 8 would have a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED 90Hz display, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.65-inch screen with curved edges. The Pro model will have the same three sensors and an additional 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hinted that the next-generation OnePlus devices could be 5G-ready. However, the Indian OnePlus 8 series variants may not support 5G as the country isn’t expected to launch the next-generation network tech next year.Special Thursday Expiry on
