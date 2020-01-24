OnePlus may introduce wireless charging with 8 Pro

Rumours about the upcoming OnePlus 8-series have starting picking pace. The internet has seen alleged renders of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and an affordable smartphone, OnePlus 8 Lite. To differentiate the ‘Pro’ model from the other two OnePlus 8 smartphones, the company may include wireless charging on the former, the first time on a OnePlus device.

Popular tipster Max J, who has been reporting leaks about Samsung and OnePlus devices, has uploaded an image that hints wireless charging support on the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the caption does not explicitly mention anything about the OnePlus 8 Pro, the ‘Charge like a pro’ text coupled with a hole-punch cut on the top-left of the display strongly hints about the feature being added to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Previously, tipster OnLeaks uploaded render images of the OnePlus 8 Pro that showed a punch-hole display on the top-left, similar to the one uploaded by Max J. If it does, OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first smartphone from the company that would support wireless charging.

OnePlus is known to offer only the necessary flagship features on its smartphones, while ignoring the ones that are either not perfect for use as per its standards, or are skipped for cost-cutting. The company already offers 30T Warp charging on the latest OnePlus 7T (Review).

It is likely that the standard OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Lite will miss out on wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch during Q2 2020. The company has already teased the 120Hz display tech that is likely to be used on the OnePlus 8 Pro. A leaked OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image of the OnePlus 8 Pro shows the different refresh rate options.

The Pro smartphone is expected to feature a 6.65-inch display with a custom MEMC chip, a Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem for 5G connectivity. However, the Indian OnePlus 8 series variants may not support 5G as the country isn’t expected to launch the next-generation network tech in 2020.