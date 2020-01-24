App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus may introduce wireless charging with 8 Pro

The company may include wireless charging on the former, the first time on a OnePlus device.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rumours about the upcoming OnePlus 8-series have starting picking pace. The internet has seen alleged renders of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and an affordable smartphone, OnePlus 8 Lite. To differentiate the ‘Pro’ model from the other two OnePlus 8 smartphones, the company may include wireless charging on the former, the first time on a OnePlus device.

Popular tipster Max J, who has been reporting leaks about Samsung and OnePlus devices, has uploaded an image that hints wireless charging support on the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the caption does not explicitly mention anything about the OnePlus 8 Pro, the ‘Charge like a pro’ text coupled with a hole-punch cut on the top-left of the display strongly hints about the feature being added to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Previously, tipster OnLeaks uploaded render images of the OnePlus 8 Pro that showed a punch-hole display on the top-left, similar to the one uploaded by Max J. If it does, OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first smartphone from the company that would support wireless charging.

Close

OnePlus is known to offer only the necessary flagship features on its smartphones, while ignoring the ones that are either not perfect for use as per its standards, or are skipped for cost-cutting. The company already offers 30T Warp charging on the latest OnePlus 7T (Review).

related news

It is likely that the standard OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Lite will miss out on wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch during Q2 2020. The company has already teased the 120Hz display tech that is likely to be used on the OnePlus 8 Pro. A leaked OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on image of the OnePlus 8 Pro shows the different refresh rate options.

The Pro smartphone is expected to feature a 6.65-inch display with a custom MEMC chip, a Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem for 5G connectivity. However, the Indian OnePlus 8 series variants may not support 5G as the country isn’t expected to launch the next-generation network tech in 2020.

Image renders reveal that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have three cameras aligned vertically on the back with a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor placed next to it.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.