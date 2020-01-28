App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus lists improvements in camera capabilities to come up in current and future devices

On the top of its list, OnePlus is looking to address consistency in white balance, colour accuracy and exposure across all three cameras (Main, Ultrawide, Telephoto).

Carlsen Martin

Although Samsung’s S20 series has been making the headlines in 2020 so far, OnePlus also is grabbing the attention of tech enthusiasts. Earlier in January, the company detailed the new display technology that will arrive with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

At a recent “Open Ears Forum” in New York, the company committed to significantly improving its video functionality in 2020.

After taking into consideration the feedback from the OnePlus community, the company published a list of all the features it would like to improve on future devices on its official forum. While some new improvements listed will arrive soon through software updates, others may not be possible as current hardware doesn't support the new features. However, OnePlus is working on ways to bring all the latest changes to all future OnePlus devices.

Close

On the top of its  list, OnePlus is looking to address consistency in white balance, colour accuracy and exposure across all three cameras (Main, Ultrawide, Telephoto). The smartphone maker is looking to bring a new “lens feature-parity” that will enable support for 4K and 1080p video recording across all three cameras.

related news

OnePlus is also looking at Super Stabilisation, which will offer excellent stabilisation while recording video in 4K, reduce noise, and improve low light video quality. Super Stabilisation will likely arrive in future OnePlus devices as the company’s current list of phones may not have the hardware needed to support the feature.

In the forum post, Zake Zhang, Image Product Manager at OnePlus, said; “We hope these commitments are in line with your expectations for videography, and hopefully they will address some pain points you might have. As always, feel free to share your feedback and ideas.”

The other features on OnePlus’ list include – Autofocus consistency, Skin tone consistency, Sharpness, Dynamic range, Light flickering, Pro video mode, Depth of field for telephoto camera recording (optical), Zoom-in time-lapse, Reverse recording video, Night mode for night video, two cameras recording at the same time, and more. Get a detailed look at all the new improvements in video capability here.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.