OnePlus lists improvements in camera capabilities to come up in current and future devices

Although Samsung’s S20 series has been making the headlines in 2020 so far, OnePlus also is grabbing the attention of tech enthusiasts. Earlier in January, the company detailed the new display technology that will arrive with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

At a recent “Open Ears Forum” in New York, the company committed to significantly improving its video functionality in 2020.

After taking into consideration the feedback from the OnePlus community, the company published a list of all the features it would like to improve on future devices on its official forum. While some new improvements listed will arrive soon through software updates, others may not be possible as current hardware doesn't support the new features. However, OnePlus is working on ways to bring all the latest changes to all future OnePlus devices.

On the top of its list, OnePlus is looking to address consistency in white balance, colour accuracy and exposure across all three cameras (Main, Ultrawide, Telephoto). The smartphone maker is looking to bring a new “lens feature-parity” that will enable support for 4K and 1080p video recording across all three cameras.

OnePlus is also looking at Super Stabilisation, which will offer excellent stabilisation while recording video in 4K, reduce noise, and improve low light video quality. Super Stabilisation will likely arrive in future OnePlus devices as the company’s current list of phones may not have the hardware needed to support the feature.

In the forum post, Zake Zhang, Image Product Manager at OnePlus, said; “We hope these commitments are in line with your expectations for videography, and hopefully they will address some pain points you might have. As always, feel free to share your feedback and ideas.”