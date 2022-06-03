English
    MSI announces Titan GT77 gaming laptop with 4K 120Hz display, Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

    MSI recently announced a Titan gaming laptop, its most powerful gaming laptop. The new Titan GT77 comes with up to a 12th Gen Core i9 processor and Nvidia’s top-end GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. As things stand, the Titan GT77 is shaping up to be one of the most powerful gaming laptops on the market.

    The MSI Titan GT77 has a starting price of $3,199 (Roughly Rs 2,47,550) for the base Core i7-12800HX / RTX 3070 Ti model, while the top-end Intel Core i9-12900HX / RTX 3080 Ti configuration is priced at $4,949 (roughly Rs 3,82,950). The MSI Titan GT77 is already available for pre-order in the US, although the company is yet to confirm international availability.

    The MSI Titan GT77 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-12900HX, desktop-class CPU, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. The notebook also comes with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz.

    MSI Cherry MX

    The Titan GT77 will reach 250W of combined power delivery to the CPU and GPU using the company’s OverBoost technology. According to a report by The Verge, the Titan will come with a 330W adapter. The MSI Titan GT77 is no portable device weighing 6.82 pounds, which puts it in prime desktop replacement territory.

    Related stories

    MSI Titan GT77

    The new MSI Titan GT77 sports a 4K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop also comes with an RGB mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra-Low switches. The new Titan gaming laptop also has four memory slots and four M.2 slots as well as an RGB light bar.
    Tags: #gaming #Intel #MSI #MSI gaming notebook #NVIDIA
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 04:29 pm
