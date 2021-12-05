Moto G51 5G launch in India confirmed for December 10: Check expected price, specs

Motorola is launching the Moto G51 in India this week on December 10. The company took to Twitter to confirm the launch date of the G51 in India. Earlier last week, Motorola unveiled the budget Moto G31 in India and now it seems to be following up with the Moto G51, a budget 5G smartphone.

The Moto G51 5G debuted in Europe last month alongside the Moto G31, G41, G71, and Moto G200 . The Moto G51 is arriving in India on December 10 and will be sold through Flipkart.

The Moto G51 5G, launched as the world’s first Snapdragon 480+ powered smartphone, and will likely fall in India’s sub-20K segment. The Moto G51 featured a starting price of EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs 19,350) when it was unveiled in Europe. We expect the Moto G51 to be priced anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India.

Moto G51 5G Specifications

The Moto G51 also features a 5G chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 480+ chip. The phone packs the same 5,000 mAh battery but charging maxes out at 10W. The Moto G51 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel, although it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the G51 5G opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. Additionally, you get a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. The device is offered in Bright Silver, Indigo Blue and Aqua Blue colour options.