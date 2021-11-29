MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Moto G31 launched in India with 5000mAh battery, 50MP triple-camera setup

Moto G31 price in India starts at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM option.

Moneycontrol News
November 29, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
Moto G31 competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M21 and other smartphones under Rs 15000 in India.

Moto G31 competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M21 and other smartphones under Rs 15000 in India.

Moto G31 launched in India is a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000. The new Motorola smartphone comes with an AMOLED display and features a triple-camera setup on the back. It competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M21 and other smartphones under Rs 15000 in India.

Moto G31 price in India

The Moto G31 has been launched in two storage options. The base 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 12,999. Moto G31 price in India for the 6GB RAM variant is set at Rs 14,999. This variant comes with 128GB of internal storage. The device has been launched in two colours - Meteorite Grey, Sterling Blue. The phone goes on sale starting December 6 via Flipkart.

Moto G31 specifications 

The Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. 

Close

Related stories

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging support. It is also IPX2-rated for splash resistance. The phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. It features a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera. The Motorola smartphone runs Android 11 out of the box.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Nov 29, 2021 12:13 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.