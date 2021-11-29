Moto G31 launched in India with 5000mAh battery, 50MP triple-camera setup

Moto G31 competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M21 and other smartphones under Rs 15000 in India.

Moto G31 launched in India is a new budget smartphone under Rs 15,000. The new Motorola smartphone comes with an AMOLED display and features a triple-camera setup on the back. It competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M21 and other smartphones under Rs 15000 in India.

Moto G31 price in India

The Moto G31 has been launched in two storage options. The base 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs 12,999. Moto G31 price in India for the 6GB RAM variant is set at Rs 14,999. This variant comes with 128GB of internal storage. The device has been launched in two colours - Meteorite Grey, Sterling Blue. The phone goes on sale starting December 6 via Flipkart.

Moto G31 specifications

The Moto G31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging support. It is also IPX2-rated for splash resistance. The phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. It features a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera. The Motorola smartphone runs Android 11 out of the box.