LG launches new OLED Evo, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell, UHD AI ThinQ TVs in India

LG recently launched several new TVs in India across its OLED Evo, QNED Mini LED TV models, NanoCell TV series, and UHD AI ThinQ TVs ranges. The new TVs come in various sizes ranging from 43 inches and going all the way up to 88 inches. The new lineup also includes a new 88-inch 8K OLED model.

LG’s new OLED TVs start from Rs 1,44,990 in India, while the QNED series starts at Rs 2,66,990. Additionally, LG’s NanoCell and UHD ThinQ models feature a starting price of Rs 63,990 and Rs 50,990, respectively.

The LG OLED Evo series arrive in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch screen sizes. They support HDR, HDR10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling. The TV is powered by the Alpha9 Gen4 AI 4K processor and runs on LG’s webOS Smart TV software.

LG’s OLED Evo series also has inbuilt Google Assistant and Alexa. Gamers will also appreciate the support for a 120Hz refresh rate (VRR), a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Nvidia G-Sync.

LG’s OLED C1 series is available in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch sizes. The C1 TVs are powered by the Alpha 9 Generation 4 AI processor. The TVs feature 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The LG OLED B1 series is powered by the Generation 4 Alpha 7 processor and are available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.

LG’s QNED Mini LED TV series features 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes. They feature LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell Technology and bring models in 4K and 8K resolution. The QNED99 and QNED91 ranges in the new lineup are powered by Alpha9 Gen 4 AI processor and have support for 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and more.

The other two TV ranges launched were the NanoCell and UHD TV models, which offer 4K resolution. LG’s UHD TV series are available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes, while the NanoCell TV series are available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models.