you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is Apple ditching the charger from iPhone 12? Here's what analysts think

Apple currently offers a charging cord without the adapter in the Apple Watch and the AirPods boxes, and is likely to follow a similar approach with the iPhone 12.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple may not ship in-box accessories such as wired earbuds and the charging adapter in the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Why? The company is reportedly planning to slim down it's packaging for the iPhone 12 series while keeping costs under a check.

A new MacRumors report, citing the often-accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, claims that Apple wants to sell the iPhone 12 for the same price as the iPhone 11 (USD 649 in the US). However, a big hurdle for the Cupertino-based tech giant is the cost of 5G components that are expensive. Removing the in-box accessories from the iPhone 12 box will help Apple save some costs while reducing the size of the package at the same time. Apple is likely to tout the environmental benefits of such a move.

So how would you charge the iPhone 12? Kuo states that the company is likely to make a 20W fast charging adapter available as a separate purchase. It is unknown if the company will include the Lightning cable in the box. Apple currently offers a charging cord without the adapter in the Apple Watch and the Apple AirPods boxes. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is likely to follow a similar approach with the iPhone 12.

Also read: Best iOS 14 features

Current iPhone users are unlikely to get affected by the move as the iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11 Pro review) and previous generation iPhones have shipped with a charging brick and a cable. However, new users may question Apple’s intentions as a way to increase sales of its accessories, particularly the AirPods range.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 5G models later this year. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are likely to get a 120Hz refresh rate display. The wait for the iPhone 12 series may be longer than expected. Reports in the past have claimed that Apple will delay the launch date of iPhone 12 by a month or two over supply chain constraints caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read: Is your iPhone getting iOS 14? Find here

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 12:14 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

Coronavirus pandemic | Uttarakhand COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 71%

Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

