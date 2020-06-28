In Pics | The best iOS 14 features that will improve your iPhone experience

App Library and Widgets: One of the most welcomed features of iOS 14 has to be the App Library that gives a refreshing new look to the iOS home screen. App Library gives a list view of all the apps installed on an iPhone. The apps are categorised as suggestions, recently used, social, entertainment, etc. There's also Widgets, which come in different sizes and can be placed anywhere on the Home screen. Widgets can also be stacked (up to 10) by dragging one widget on top of another and swipe through them. The smarter implementation of widgets in iOS 14 is where you can select the Smart Stack in the Widget gallery. It uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time based on factors like time, location, and activity.