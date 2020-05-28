App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone 12 series launch postponed to November: Report

Apple is still expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The wait for the iPhone 12 series may be longer than expected. A new report states that Apple is likely to unveil the new iPhone 12 series in November, much later than its typical September launch event.

The delay in iPhone 12 launch event is said to be due to the ongoing pandemic, which has affected the supply chain production and logistics. The GSMArena report, citing a Cowen Investment Bank note, further states a combined 35 million unit production output in Q2 2020, which would be 13 percent lower than the same period in 2019.

Moneycontrol could not indepently verify the report.

Close

Another report previously predicted the delay by a month or two due to mass production issues.

related news

Also Read: Apple iPhone 12, 12 Pro specifications, price, storage details leaked

Apple is still expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series. The two relatively-affordable iPhones are said to launch as iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, whereas the premium models will be called the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The entry-level iPhone 12 will sport a compact 5.4-inch OLED display, whereas the iPhone 12 Max will have a 6.1-inch OLED panel. The two Pro models will have 6.1 and 6.7-inch OLED screens. Apple could offer dynamic 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All the four iPhones will support 5G and reportedly have the 5nm-based A14 Bionic chip.

First Published on May 28, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

